BRIEF-Ciena Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.25

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Ciena Corp:
* Ciena reports fiscal fourth quarter 2016 and year-end financial results
* Sees revenue in range of $615 million to $645 million for Q1
* Ciena Corp sees Q1 adjusted gross margin in mid-40s percentage range
* Ciena Corp sees Q1 adjusted operating expense in range of $220 million to $225 million
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.44
* Q4 revenue $716.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $716.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $716.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.