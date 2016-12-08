BRIEF-Entergy Corp intends to shut down palisades nuclear power plant permanently on Oct. 1, 2018

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 8 Entergy Corp:
* Entergy intends to shut down palisades nuclear power plant permanently on oct. 1, 2018
* CMS and Palisades will sign a new PPA under which plant would continue to operate until Oct. 1, 2018
* Palisades power purchase agreement to end early; nuclear plant to close in 2018
* Early termination to lower costs to consumers' customers by as much as $172 million over four years
* Due to termination of PPA, intention to shut down plant, entergy will recognize a non-cash impairment charge of about $390 million in Q4
* In addition to impairment charge, through end of 2018 entergy expects to record additional charges totaling approximately $55 million
* Transaction is expected to result in $344 million in savings
* Impact on free cash flow from new agreement is expected to be positive compared to alternative of closing plant at end of current PPA
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.