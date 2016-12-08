版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 00:31 BJT

BRIEF-Artisan partners reports 10.1 pct passive stake in IHS Markit Ltd as of Nov 30 - SEC filing

Dec 8 Artisan Partners :

* Artisan Partners Limited reports 10.1 percent passive stake in ihs Markit Ltd as of November 30 - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2gozD6d) Further company coverage:

