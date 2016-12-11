版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 12日 星期一 06:39 BJT

BRIEF-GI Dynamics seeks trading halt of its ASX-listed shares

Dec 12 Gi Dynamics Inc

* Seeks trading halt of its asx-listed shares to allow company to complete capital raising

* GI dynamics inc - trading halt-gidyl.pk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

