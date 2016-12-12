BRIEF-Partners Group invests A$250 mln in wind farm project in Australia

Dec 12 Partners Group Holding AG :

* Said on Sunday invests A$250 million ($186.38 million) into Sapphire Wind Farm, a 270MW development project located in the state of New South Wales, Australia

* Sapphire Wind Farm is located near Glen Innes in northern New South Wales and will be comprised of 75 Vestas 3.6MW turbines, providing a total generation capacity of 270MW

* Project has already secured a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement for 100MW of its capacity with the AAA rated Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Government and is scheduled for completion by July 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 1.3414 Australian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)