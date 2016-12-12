BRIEF-Partners Group invests A$250 mln in wind farm project in Australia

Dec 12 Partners Group Holding AG :
* Said on Sunday invests A$250 million ($186.38 million)
into Sapphire Wind Farm, a 270MW development project located in
the state of New South Wales, Australia
* Sapphire Wind Farm is located near Glen Innes in northern
New South Wales and will be comprised of 75 Vestas 3.6MW
turbines, providing a total generation capacity of 270MW
* Project has already secured a 20-year Power Purchase
Agreement for 100MW of its capacity with the AAA rated
Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Government and is scheduled
for completion by July 2018
($1 = 1.3414 Australian dollars)
