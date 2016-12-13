New bank capital rules softened to ease European fears - sources

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 13 Global banking regulators have
softened proposed new capital rules in a bid to ease European
concerns that piling on requirements would cause banks to crimp
their lending, three sources familiar with the discussions said
on Tuesday.
The Basel Committee of banking supervisors from nearly 30
countries met in Chile last month to complete new bank capital
rules used by lenders in the world's major financial centres.
Among the most contentious elements, Basel proposed a
"floor" for capital, which sources said Basel members have now
agreed to change. They have also reached a preliminary deal on
setting higher leverage ratios for the world's 30 top lenders.
Basel's compromises, which could still change, will need
endorsement from the committee's oversight body, which is
expected to meet on January 8.
The Basel Committee had no comment.
