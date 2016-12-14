BRIEF-Concert Pharmaceuticals announces CTP-543 positive top-line phase 1 results

Dec 14 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Concert pharmaceuticals - phase 2A trial expected to
commence in Q1 next year and topline primary outcome data
expected by end of 2017
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces CTP-543 positive
top-line phase 1 results
* Concert pharmaceuticals - CTP-543 well-tolerated across
all dose groups in study & there were no serious adverse events
in subjects who received CTP-543
* Concert pharmaceuticals inc - intends to present phase 1
findings at a medical conference in 2017
