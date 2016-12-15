版本:
BRIEF-ACCC to deny authorisation to tobacco companies

Dec 15 Australian Competition and Consumer Commission:

* To deny authorisation to tobacco companies to jointly stop supply to retailers or wholesalers they believe are supplying illicit tobacco

* Identifies British American Tobacco, Imperial Tobacco, and Philip Morris as the tobacco companies

* Expects to release its final decision in February 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2h2wmYb]

