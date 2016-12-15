版本:
BRIEF-Mercer to acquire Thomsons Online Benefits

Dec 15 Mercer:

* says terms of agreement were not disclosed

* Mercer to acquire Thomsons Online Benefits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

