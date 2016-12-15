版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 21:48 BJT

BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox thinks Sky deal 'passes regulatory muster'

Dec 15 Twenty-first Century Fox

* Says deal to buy sky will be funded by balance sheet cash & newly issued debt

* James murdoch says 'comfortable' with levels of investment at sky

* Says sky deal should reduce blended tax rate for wider group

* James murdoch says 'thinks deal passes regulatory muster' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

