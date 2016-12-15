BRIEF-Nucor Corp sees Q4 earnings per share to be in range of $0.30 to $0.35

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 15 Nucor Corp
* Nucor Corp Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.30 to $0.35
* Nucor Corp says Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nucor Corp - expects Q4 results to be in range of $0.30 to $0.35 per diluted share
* Nucor Corp - Nucor expects Q4 results to be in range of $0.30 to $0.35 per diluted share
* Nucor Corp says expected decline in earnings in Q4 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2016 is primarily due to lower margins in steel mills segment
* Nucor says Trade cases initiated by U.S. steel industry targeting product groups having positive impact;steel imports down about 19% this year
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.