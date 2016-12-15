BRIEF-Nucor Corp sees Q4 earnings per share to be in range of $0.30 to $0.35

Dec 15 Nucor Corp

* Nucor Corp Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.30 to $0.35

* Nucor Corp says Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nucor Corp says expected decline in earnings in Q4 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2016 is primarily due to lower margins in steel mills segment

* Nucor says Trade cases initiated by U.S. steel industry targeting product groups having positive impact;steel imports down about 19% this year