BRIEF-KEYW Holding files for mixed shelf of up to $175 mln - SEC filing

Dec 15 KEYW Holding Corp :

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2gGw5co Further company coverage:

