版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 13:32 BJT

BRIEF-Trivago prices IPO of 26.1 mln ADSs at $11.00 per ADS

Dec 16 (Reuters) -

* Trivago announces pricing of initial public offering

* Trivago priced its IPO of 26.1 million ADSs, representing class A shares of its affiliate, Travel b.v.* at $11.00 per ADS

* Trivago says ADSs are expected to begin trading on NASDAQ global select market under ticker symbol "TRVG" on december 16, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐