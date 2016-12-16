版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces initial 2017 pipeline goals

Dec 16 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Assuming positive phase 3 data, plans to submit nda for Patisiran at year-end 2017

* Company announces positive preliminary results from phase 1 study of ALN-TTRsc02

* 2017 pipeline goals includes the completion of APOLLO phase 3 study

* Co plans to initiate Atlas phase 3 program in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐