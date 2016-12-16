版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 20:39 BJT

BRIEF-EMA recommends approving new Eli Lilly rheumatoid arthritis drug

Dec 16 European Medicines Agency

* Recommends approval of Eli Lilly's baricitinib for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis

* Recommended conditional marketing approval for Alecensa for the treatment of ALK-positive advanced NSCLC previously treated with crizotinib Source text: (bit.ly/2gSm1R3) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐