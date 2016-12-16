BRIEF-Xbiotech says received Day 180 List Of Outstanding Issues from EMA for Xilonix - SEC filing

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 16 Xbiotech Inc -
* Xbiotech-Announced it received Day 180 List Of Outstanding Issues from European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use
* Major objections remain relating to clinical and quality matters for Xilonix
* Xbiotech Inc- Day 180 List Of Outstanding Issues in connection with company's marketing authorization application for Xilonix
* No objections remain regarding non-clinical aspects of co's marketing authorization application for Xilonix
* Xbiotech Inc - Company believes CHMP's requests are addressable
* Xbiotech - Plans to submit responses to List Of Outstanding Issues within 60 days, in line with updated regulatory timetable.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.