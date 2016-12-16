BRIEF-Xbiotech says received Day 180 List Of Outstanding Issues from EMA for Xilonix - SEC filing

Dec 16 Xbiotech Inc -

* Xbiotech-Announced it received Day 180 List Of Outstanding Issues from European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use

* Major objections remain relating to clinical and quality matters for Xilonix

* Xbiotech Inc- Day 180 List Of Outstanding Issues in connection with company's marketing authorization application for Xilonix

* No objections remain regarding non-clinical aspects of co's marketing authorization application for Xilonix

* Xbiotech Inc - Company believes CHMP's requests are addressable

* Xbiotech - Plans to submit responses to List Of Outstanding Issues within 60 days, in line with updated regulatory timetable.