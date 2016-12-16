版本:
BRIEF-MCBC Holdings announces pricing of secondary offering

Dec 16 Mcbc Holdings Inc:

* MCBC Holdings Inc. announces pricing of secondary offering

* Pricing of secondary offering of 1.5 million common shares for gross proceeds to selling stockholder of about $20.2 million  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

