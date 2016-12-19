版本:
BRIEF-Bollore to launch Los Angeles electric car-sharing in 2017

Dec 19 Bollore Sa :

* Says won contract tender to run car-sharing in Los Angeles

* BlueLA service will launch in late 2017 with 200 charging stations and 100 electric cars Further company coverage: (Reporting by Laurence Frost)

