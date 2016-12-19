版本:
BRIEF-Fibra HD buys warehouse in Colima for 154 mln pesos

Dec 19 Fibra HD Servicios SC :

* Said on Friday completes purchase of industrial warehouse of 11,255 square meters in Manzanillo, Colima for 153.6 million Mexican pesos ($7.5 million)

Source text: bit.ly/2hRaik1

Further company coverage:

($1 = 20.4250 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)

