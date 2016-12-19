版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 22:36 BJT

BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams says co and Valspar continue to cooperate fully with FTC staff

Dec 19 Sherwin-williams Co

* Sherwin-Williams Co says Co and Valspar continue to cooperate fully with FTC staff and continue to expect transaction will close by end of Q1 2017

* Sherwin-Williams Co says co, Valspar continue to believe that no or minimal divestitures should be required to complete transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

