公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日

BRIEF-UCB and Amgen seek marketing approval of romosozumab in Japan

Dec 20 UCB SA :

* Says Amgen and UCB announce submission of application for investigational osteoporosis medication romosozumab in Japan

