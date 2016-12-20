版本:
BRIEF-Jefferies Group says Q4 net earnings $87 mln

Dec 20 Jefferies Group LLC

* Q4 revenue $742 million versus $513.1 million

* Jefferies reports fiscal fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* qtrly net earnings of $87 million versus $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

