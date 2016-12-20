BRIEF-Carnival reports Q4 GAAP earnings of $0.83 per share

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Carnival Corp
* Expects FY 2017 net revenue yields in constant currency to be up about 2.5 percent
* Carnival Corporation & PLC reports record full year and record fourth quarter earnings
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.83
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.31 to $0.35
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.30 to $3.60
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Q1 constant currency net revenue yields are expected to be up approximately 1.5 to 2.5 percent compared to prior year
* says as a result of higher fuel prices, forecasted fuel costs for 2017 are expected to increase about $200 million compared to prior year
* Qtrly total revenue $ 3,935 million versus $ 3,711 million
* net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency for Q1 are expected to be higher by about 1.5 to 2.5 percent compared to prior year
* expects full year net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency to be up approximately 1.0 percent compared to prior year
* says expects full year 2017 net revenue yields in constant currency to be up approximately 2.5 percent compared to prior year
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.