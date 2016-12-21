版本:
BRIEF-Goldman Sachs in talks to buy Meilleurtaux

Dec 21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc

* French online mortgage broker Meilleurtaux and owner Equistone Partners say in talks to sell controlling stake to Goldman Sachs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Laurence Frost)

