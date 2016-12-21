版本:
BRIEF-ESW Capital says enters into agreement to acquire preferred shares, warrant of Redknee Solutions

Dec 21 ESW Capital LLC -

* ESW Capital, LLC enters into agreement to acquire preferred shares and warrant of Redknee Solutions Inc.

* ESW Capital LLC says ESW Capital to subscribe for 800,000 series a preferred shares and common share purchase warrant for proceeds of US$83.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

