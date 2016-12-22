BRIEF-Russia's Sistema says its effective share in MTS down to 50.03 pct

BRIEF-Nancy Loewe joins Cinemark board of directors
Nancy Loewe joins Cinemark board of directors
Dec 22 Sistema says:
Sistema subsidiary, Sistema Finance S.A., sold 6,248,227 American Depositary Shares of MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) , representing 0.63 percent of MTS's share capital, to a non-affiliated buyer for a consideration of $55.359 million net of commission.
Following this transaction, Sistema Group's effective share in the share capital of MTS, including shares owned by Sistema through its subsidiaries, declined to 50.03 percent from around 50.66 percent.
Sistema plans to remain the company's controlling owner.
Mikhail Shamolin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sistema, said: "The transaction ... generates additional resources for Sistema and allows us to continue investing in new promising projects in the Russian market."
Toronto-Dominion bank cfo says pleased there has been a cooling of housing market particularly in greater toronto area
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, will announce replacements for some of its key executive positions as early as Thursday, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.