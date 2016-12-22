版本:
2016年 12月 23日

BRIEF-Nuance Communications says issued $500 mln aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior notes due 2026

Dec 22 Nuance Communications Inc -

* Nuance Communications Inc- On December 22, 2016, co issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior notes due 2026

* Nuance Communications Inc- Notes mature on December 15, 2026 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hXSqEM) Further company coverage:
