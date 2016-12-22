BRIEF-Nuance Communications says issued $500 mln aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior notes due 2026

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Nuance Communications Inc -
* Nuance Communications Inc- On December 22, 2016, co issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior notes due 2026
* Nuance Communications Inc- Notes mature on December 15, 2026 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hXSqEM) Further company coverage:
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results