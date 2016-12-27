版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 27日 星期二 22:13 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon says it sold "millions" of Alexa devices this year

Dec 27 Amazon.com Inc:

* "Millions" of Alexa devices sold worldwide this year

* Customers purchased record number of devices from Amazon Echo family this holiday with sales up over 9 times versus last year's holiday season

* On Cyber Monday 2016, Handmade at Amazon saw a 200 percent increase in sales versus Cyber Monday 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐