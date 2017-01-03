BRIEF-Sprague Resources LP to acquire natural gas and electricity business from Global Partners LP

BRIEF-Western Resources provides corporate update
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds
Jan 3 Sprague Resources LP:
* Sprague Resources LP - Deal for $17.3 million
* Sprague Resources LP announces agreement to acquire natural gas and electricity business from Global Partners LP
* Sprague Resources LP says Sprague intends to fund transaction with borrowings from its senior secured credit facility
* Sprague Resources LP - Global deal is expected to be accretive to distributable cash flow and generate approximately $3 million of adjusted ebitda annually
* Sprague Resources LP - acquired customer portfolio is expected to increase sprague's annual natural gas sales volume by approximately 8 billion cubic feet
* Sprague Resources LP - acquired customer portfolio expected to expand sprague's annual electricity brokerage by 1 billion kwh, in sprague's current service area
* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to $2.138 million
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $13.25 per share