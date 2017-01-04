版本:
2017年 1月 4日

REFILE-BRIEF-Eramet sells Erachem to PMHC II, Inc., for $193 million

Jan 4Eramet SA :

* Announced on Tuesday the closing as of 30 December 2016 of the sale of Erachem (manganese chemicals) to PMHC II, Inc. , for an amount of $193 million

