REFILE-BRIEF-Eramet sells Erachem to PMHC II, Inc., for $193 million

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Refiles to correct verb in headline; shortens headline)
Jan 4Eramet SA :
* Announced on Tuesday the closing as of 30 December 2016 of the sale of Erachem (manganese chemicals) to PMHC II, Inc. , for an amount of $193 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further companies coverage:,
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.