BRIEF-Marlin Gold Mining says Gold shipments in December for La Trinidad mine reached 9,924 ounces

Jan 4 Marlin Gold Mining Ltd -

* Marlin Gold Mining - Gold shipments in December for La Trinidad mine in Sinaloa, Mexico reached 9,924 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
