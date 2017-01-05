BRIEF-Costco Wholesale Corp reports December sales results

BRIEF-Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contracts for M/V Astarte, M/V Erato
* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contracts for M/V Astarte with Glencore and M/V Erato with Phaethon
Jan 4 Costco Wholesale Corp :
* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports December sales results
* Says Dec total company comparable sales up 3%
* Says reported net sales of $13.07 billion for month of December, five weeks ended January 1, 2017, an increase of five percent
May 25 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened at record highs on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers expected the economy to pick up momentum and that they would raise interest rates soon.
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food"