版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 10:14 BJT

BRIEF-Costco Wholesale Corp reports December sales results

Jan 4 Costco Wholesale Corp :

* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports December sales results

* Says Dec total company comparable sales up 3%

* Says reported net sales of $13.07 billion for month of December, five weeks ended January 1, 2017, an increase of five percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐