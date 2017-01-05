BRIEF-Aker BP raises Valhall/Hod output ambition by 50 pct

BRIEF-G. Willi-Food's Q1 sales ILS 83.3 mln
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food"
Jan 5 Aker Bp Asa
* Says accumulated output at Valhall and Hod fields offshore Norway since start-up hits 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, hitting target 15 years ahead of original schedule
* Says company now sets target of producing at least 500 million boe more in fields' lifetime
* Operator Aker BP holds a 35.9 pct stake in Valhall and 37.5 pct in the smaller Hod, while Hess Norway holds 64.1 pct in Valhall and 62.5 pct in Hod
* Banro provides update on previous incident at its Namoya mine site
* Board elected to decrease membership of board to seven members, effective with close of meeting of shareholders on May 24, 2017