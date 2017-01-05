BRIEF-Jaguar Mining says successful recommissioning of mill no.3 at Turmalina Gold Mine in Brazil

BRIEF-G. Willi-Food's Q1 sales ILS 83.3 mln
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food"
Jan 5 Jaguar Mining Inc -
* Jaguar Mining Inc says announces successful recommissioning of mill no.3 at its Turmalina Gold Mine in Minas Gerais, Brazil
* Jaguar Mining Inc - Mill no.3 at Turmalina Gold Minehas an estimated installed capacity of 1,600 tonnes per day or 580,000 tonnes per year
* Jaguar Mining Inc - Turmalina is expected to process 533,000 tonnes of ore in 2017
* Jaguar Mining Inc - Currently mill no.1 and mill no.2 at Turmalina have been taken off-line for maintenance and will be kept on standby mode
* Jaguar Mining Inc - Expect that increase in process tonnage and lower operating costs for mill no.3 will positively impact Turmalina's unitary costs
* Banro provides update on previous incident at its Namoya mine site
* Board elected to decrease membership of board to seven members, effective with close of meeting of shareholders on May 24, 2017