BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance reports Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.97

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc -
* Walgreens Boots Alliance says 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance assumes accretion of $0.05 to $0.12 from Rite Aid
* Walgreens Boots Alliance - On constant currency basis, qtrly comparable store sales for retail pharmacy international division decreased 0.1 percent
* Walgreens Boots Alliance reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 sales $28.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $29.23 billion
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.10
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.97
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc qtrly Retail Pharmacy USA sales in comparable stores increased 1.1 percent compared with same quarter a year ago
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - For FY 2017 now anticipates adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $4.90 to $5.20
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - Raises lower end of its guidance for fiscal year 2017 by 5 cents per share
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - Company is working towards a close Rite Aid acquisition in early part of this calendar year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination