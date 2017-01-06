版本:
BRIEF-Coeur Q4 Palmarejo, Mexico mine gold production 23,906 ounces vs 14,326 ounces

Jan 6 Coeur Mining Inc

* Coeur reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 production results and provides 2017 production guidance

* Q4 Palmarejo, Mexico mine gold production 23,906 ounces versus 14,326 ounces last year

* Says in 2017, Coeur expects to produce 16.4 - 18.0 million ounces of silver and 362,000 - 387,000 ounces of gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
