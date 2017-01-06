BRIEF-Semtech takes minority stake in Avanquest unit myDevices

UPDATE 1-Prosecutors investigate Bosch employees in Daimler probe - Handelsblatt
* Bosch, prosecutors office not available for comment (Adds further details from report)
Jan 6Avanquest SA :
* Said on Thursday that American company Semtech has entered into the capital of its subsidiary myDevices with a minority shareholding
* Semtech's investment is in the form of a financing round of up to 10 million dollars to be finalized within the next six months for a fully-diluted post-money valuation of 31.3 million dollars (29.8 million euros)
* Agreement will also allow myDevices to have the industrial support of Semtech
Source text: bit.ly/2iWTOYl
Further company coverage:,
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bosch, prosecutors office not available for comment (Adds further details from report)
MANILA, May 25 Hackers linked with Vietnam's government are likely targeting Philippine state agencies to gather intelligence related to the maritime dispute in the South China Sea, cybersecurity company FireEye said on Thursday.
* Six of TSX's 10 main groups move higher; financials up 0.8 pct