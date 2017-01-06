版本:
2017年 1月 6日

BRIEF-Semtech takes minority stake in Avanquest unit myDevices

Jan 6Avanquest SA :

* Said on Thursday that American company Semtech has entered into the capital of its subsidiary myDevices with a minority shareholding

* Semtech's investment is in the form of a financing round of up to 10 million dollars to be finalized within the next six months for a fully-diluted post-money valuation of 31.3 million dollars (29.8 million euros)

* Agreement will also allow myDevices to have the industrial support of Semtech

