BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical Industries sees 2017 non-GAAP EPS $4.90 - $5.30

* Teva provides 2017 financial outlook
* Sees 2017 non-GAAP net revenue $23.8 billion - $24.5
billion
* Compared to 2016, foreign exchange rate fluctuations
expected to have adverse impact of $0.8 billion on revenue in
2017
* Sees 2017 non-GAAP free cash flow $6.3 billion - $6.7
billion
* Expect generic revenues in united states to be about 43
percent - 45 percent of generics segment revenues in 2017
* Copaxone 40 mg/ml not expected to face generic competition
in United States during 2017
* Sees 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.90 - $5.30
* Entry of 2 AB-rated generic competitors in U.S. in Feb
could reduce 2017 revenue by $1 billion-$1.2 billion, reduce
non-GAAP EPS by $0.65-$0.80
* Expect profitability of generics segment in 2017 to be 30
percent - 31 percent
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.41, revenue view $24.82
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
