BRIEF-K2M Group Holdings reports preliminary Q4 and FY 2016 financial results

Jan 9 K2M Group Holdings Inc :

* Reports fourth quarter U.S. revenue growth of 21% and preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* continues to expect full year 2016 net loss and adjusted EBITDA will be within range of its previously provided guidance

* expects total q4 revenue of $61.3 million to $61.8 million, up about 13% to 14% year-over-year

* Q4 revenue view $59.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S