BRIEF-Halozyme Therapeutics sees FY 2017 revenue $115 mln to $130 mln

Jan 9 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc :

* Halozyme Therapeutics-expects to report $20 million in 2016 revenue for reimbursed partner research and development expenses

* Halozyme provides program updates, 2017 financial guidance at 35th annual JP Morgan healthcare conference

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $115 million to $130 million

* Company expects to report $20 million in 2016 revenue for reimbursed partner research and development expenses that will not recur in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
