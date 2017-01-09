版本:
BRIEF-Alibaba announces proposal to privatize Intime Retail

Jan 9 Alibaba Investment Ltd:

* Alibaba announces proposal to privatize Intime Retail

* Says maximum amount of cash required for proposal is expected to be approximately HK$19.8 billion

* Alibaba to become controlling shareholder of Intime, expected that its shareholding in co would increase to approximately 74% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
