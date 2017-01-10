版本:
BRIEF-Brown Gibbons Lang & Co announces sale of Groot Industries

Jan 10 Brown Gibbons Lang & Company:

* Brown Gibbons Lang & Company announces the sale of Groot Industries Inc

* Brown Gibbons Lang & Co says it will sell Groot Industries Inc to Waste Connections Inc

* Says specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
