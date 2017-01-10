BRIEF-Brown Gibbons Lang & Co announces sale of Groot Industries

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 Brown Gibbons Lang & Company:
* Brown Gibbons Lang & Company announces the sale of Groot Industries Inc
* Brown Gibbons Lang & Co says it will sell Groot Industries Inc to Waste Connections Inc
* Says specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends