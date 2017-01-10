版本:
2017年 1月 11日 星期三 06:13 BJT

BRIEF-NICE announces proposed offering of $225 mln of exchangeable senior notes due 2024

Jan 10 Nice Ltd

* Nice LTD - Nice Systems intends to use a portion of net proceeds of offering to pay cost of exchangeable note hedge transactions

* Nice announces proposed offering of $225,000,000 of exchangeable senior notes due 2024

* Nice Ltd-intends to grant to initial purchasers of exchangeable notes an option to purchase upto additional $33.8 million aggregate principal amount of exchangeable notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
