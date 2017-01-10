BRIEF-NICE announces proposed offering of $225 mln of exchangeable senior notes due 2024

BRIEF-General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
* General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
Jan 10 Nice Ltd
* Nice LTD - Nice Systems intends to use a portion of net proceeds of offering to pay cost of exchangeable note hedge transactions
* Nice announces proposed offering of $225,000,000 of exchangeable senior notes due 2024
* Nice Ltd-intends to grant to initial purchasers of exchangeable notes an option to purchase upto additional $33.8 million aggregate principal amount of exchangeable notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 A U.S. judge has rejected Rockwell Medical Inc's request to block two investors who have launched a proxy fight against the biopharmaceuticals company from soliciting shareholder votes ahead of its June 1 annual meeting.
May 25 GM SAYS ITS SILVERADO, SIERRA DIESEL TRUCK EMISSIONS ALREADY COMPLY WITH U.S. EPA AS WELL AS CALIFORNIA EMISSIONS STANDARDS General motors calls claims in new lawsuit over diesel truck emissions 'baseless' and says it will defend itself against them -- spokesman