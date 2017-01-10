BRIEF-United Continental Holdings says Q4 and FY 2016 gross capital expenditures higher than previous guidance

BRIEF-General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
Jan 10 United Continental Holdings Inc
* United continental holdings - sees q4 gross capital expenditures $1,075 million to $1,095 million (corrects source)
* United continental holdings - expects q4 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 1.25 to 1.75 percent versus q4 of 2015 - sec filing
* United continental holdings - fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 gross capital expenditures were higher than previous guidance Source text (bit.ly/2jAUOoq) Further company coverage:
May 25 A U.S. judge has rejected Rockwell Medical Inc's request to block two investors who have launched a proxy fight against the biopharmaceuticals company from soliciting shareholder votes ahead of its June 1 annual meeting.
May 25 GM SAYS ITS SILVERADO, SIERRA DIESEL TRUCK EMISSIONS ALREADY COMPLY WITH U.S. EPA AS WELL AS CALIFORNIA EMISSIONS STANDARDS General motors calls claims in new lawsuit over diesel truck emissions 'baseless' and says it will defend itself against them -- spokesman