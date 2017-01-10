版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 07:14 BJT

BRIEF-United Continental Holdings says Q4 and FY 2016 gross capital expenditures higher than previous guidance

Jan 10 United Continental Holdings Inc

* United continental holdings - sees q4 gross capital expenditures $1,075 million to $1,095 million (corrects source)

* United continental holdings - expects q4 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 1.25 to 1.75 percent versus q4 of 2015 - sec filing

* United continental holdings - fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 gross capital expenditures were higher than previous guidance Source text (bit.ly/2jAUOoq) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐