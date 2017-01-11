版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 15:16 BJT

BRIEF-Gategroup: Exemption from conditions for maintaining listing

Jan 11 Gategroup Holding AG :

* Said on Tuesday that in its decision of Jan. 9, SIX Exchange Regulation has granted Gategroup Holding AG several temporary exemptions from the obligations for maintaining its listing

