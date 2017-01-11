版本:
BRIEF-Workday says Wal-Mart purchased subscription to Workday Human Capital Management, Recruiting, Learning and Planning

Jan 11 Workday

* Workday inc says Wal-Mart Stores has purchased a subscription to workday human capital management, recruiting, learning and planning

* Is not updating financial guidance for Q4 of current fiscal year ending January 31, 2017 or for fiscal year ending January 31, 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2ikDjXB) Further company coverage:
