BRIEF-Bossard FY sales up 5.9 pct at 695 mln Swiss francs

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Jan 12Bossard Holding AG :
* Net sales rose by 5.9 percent to 695.0 million Swiss francs ($686.08 million) in fiscal year 2016
* Q4 net sales increased 15.1 percent to 181.7 million Swiss francs
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.