瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 12日 星期四 13:35 BJT

BRIEF-Bossard FY sales up 5.9 pct at 695 mln Swiss francs

Jan 12Bossard Holding AG :

* Net sales rose by 5.9 percent to 695.0 million Swiss francs ($686.08 million) in fiscal year 2016

* Q4 net sales increased 15.1 percent to 181.7 million Swiss francs

($1 = 1.0130 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
