BRIEF-Sodexo expects France to stay challenging in 2017 - CEO

Jan 12 Sodexo CEO Michel Landel tells
a conference call with journalists:
* Expects France to remain challenging in 2017, hopes for
improvement in H2
* Says group local tourism business in France was difficult
in Q1 though there was a slight improvement in December
* Says the U.S. market remains "dynamic", expects "good
growth" in the United States in 2017
* Says it is too early to assess impact of Trump's election
on Sodexo's U.S. business.
* Says Sodexo could be impacted if Trump repeals Obamacare
plan, but tax cuts, if implemented, could be positive for U.S.
business.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)