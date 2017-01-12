BRIEF-Delta Air Lines Q4 earnings per share $0.84

Jan 12 Delta Air Lines Inc :
* Delta Air Lines announces December quarter and full year
2016 profit
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.82
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $9,458 million versus $9,502 million a
year ago
* Sees passenger unit revenue up 0% to 2% for March 2017
quarter
* Qtrly earnings per diluted share of $0.84
* Qtrly passenger unit revenues declined 2.7 percent on a
0.9 percent increase in capacity
* Sees operating margin 11% to 13% for 1Q17
* For March quarter, sees pressures on margins as pace of
change in unit revenue will not match cost impact of higher fuel
prices and wage raises
* Sees fuel price, including taxes and refinery impact $1.68
to $1.73 for 1Q17
* Sees 1Q17 CASM - ex including profit sharing up 5% to 7%
* Sees system capacity down 0% to 1% for 1Q17
* As we move into 2017, seeing unit revenues turn positive
which should return company to margin expansion by back half of
year
* Q4 revenue view $9.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says will remain conservative, keep capacity growth in
check until we see further firming of revenue trends in
near-term, longer-term
