BRIEF-PNC reports 4th-qtr EPS of $1.97

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 13 PNC Financial Services Group Inc :
* PNC reports full year 2016 net income of $4.0 billion, $7.30 diluted EPS
* Q4 earnings per share $1.97
* Q4 revenue $3.9 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $3.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net charge-offs declined to $106 million for Q4 compared with $154 million for Q3
* Qtrly net interest income increased $35 million, or 2 percent, to $2.1 billion from Q3
* Net interest margin was 2.69 percent for Q4 of 2016 compared with 2.68 percent for Q3
* Pro forma fully phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was estimated at 10 percent as of Dec 31, 2016
* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $67 million, a decrease of $20 million from Q3
* Transitional Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 10.6 percent at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020